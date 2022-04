We've heard from every possible person except Chris Rock, and that ended Wednesday night. But don't think he went on a 30-minute tirade about what happened Sunday at the Academy Awards. According to the Boston Globe, he's 'still processing'. Plus as he pointed out to the sold-out crowd at Wilbur Theater, he already had a whole show written before the weekend debacle! Variety caught the audio of Chris explaining how he was going to talk about what happened.

