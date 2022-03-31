ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold weather rule ends Thursday

 1 day ago
Kansas Cold Weather Rule ends on Thursday. That means Kansans behind on electric and natural gas utility bills will be subject to disconnection of...

jcpost.com

ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

