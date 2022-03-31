On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, or FEMA, announced a new pot of funding for victims of flooding in four states that got pummeled when Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast last August and moved inland up through the Northeast in remnants. Starting April 1, the agency will open up $60 million in flood assistance grants to Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, with $40 million of that money earmarked for Louisiana — a state that’s home to six of the 20 most at-risk counties in the country for flooding. New Jersey will receive $10 million, and Mississippi and Pennsylvania will get $5 million apiece.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO