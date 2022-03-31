ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

FEMA is giving homeowners money to prepare for floods — or move away

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, or FEMA, announced a new pot of funding for victims of flooding in four states that got pummeled when Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast last August and moved inland up through the Northeast in remnants. Starting April 1, the agency will open up $60 million in flood assistance grants to Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, with $40 million of that money earmarked for Louisiana — a state that’s home to six of the 20 most at-risk counties in the country for flooding. New Jersey will receive $10 million, and Mississippi and Pennsylvania will get $5 million apiece.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
Amarillo Globe-News

TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of April 3, 2022

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects: - Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 westbound frontage road to the I-40 eastbound frontage road Monday through Friday, April 4-8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This will allow TxDOT’s contractor to place overhang brackets for Span 1 of the new I-40 eastbound bridge at Helium Road. ...
POTTER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy