ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone ‘praying’ for Bruce Willis after aphasia reveal

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Sylvester Stallone is keeping his friend and co-star Bruce Willis in his prayers.

The “Rocky” star shared photos of him and Willis over the years on Instagram Wednesday and penned a heartwarming message to the “Die Hard” actor’s family — despite the fact that the two were once engaged in a very public feud — after they shared news of his aphasia diagnosis .

“We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …,” Stallone wrote.

Stallone, 75, and Willis, 67, starred in “The Expendables” and “The Expendables 2” together. Willis would have appeared in the third installment but dropped out over financial negotiations, prompting the aforementioned feud.

Willis was reportedly offered $3 million for four days’ worth of work but wanted $4 million. Stallone then tweeted in August 2013 that he had replaced Willis with Harrison Ford.

“WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!!” he wrote after Ford signed on. “GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!”

The “Creed” star followed up the tweet with a message directed at Willis.

“GREEDY AND LAZY . . . A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE,” Stallone tweeted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTLWC_0evNkcm500 The two ended their feud, which stemmed from Willis dropping out of the franchise, in 2014.Sygma via Getty Images

Willis later attributed his departure from the franchise to creative reasons instead of playing into the narrative that he wanted a bigger paycheck, though he eventually admitted he likes “to earn lots of money.”

The co-stars made amends a year later, with Stallone confirming the news on Twitter, naturally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcQpk_0evNkcm500 Willis reportedly wanted more money for the franchise’s third installment.©Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Co

“Made up with BRUCE W,” he wrote in November 2014. “A stand up guy, my mistake….”

The “Pulp Fiction” star’s family announced Wednesday that he would be “stepping away” from his illustrious Hollywood career as a result of his aphasia , which is marked by difficulty with speaking and comprehending language. It occurs due to injury at the brain’s speech center.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Bruce Willis had ‘cognitive issues’ on sets ahead of aphasia announcement

Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues on the set of his recent films, and was unable to remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six. On Wednesday, Willis’ family announced that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will step away from his decades-long career. There was buzz last year that Willis was having issues on productions dating back to 2020 when the busy former “Pulp Fiction” star was making a string of mostly B action movies with titles such as “American Siege,” “Survive the Game,” “Cosmic Sin” and “Hard Kill.”...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Bruce Willis Rumored To Be Battling Early-Onset Dementia

Bruce Willis has become the object of social media ridicule over the last few years as his output shifted from Die Hard sequels and working with directors like Wes Anderson, M. Night Shyamalan, and Quentin Tarantino, to headlining countless direct-to-video action movies of questionable quality. The Razzies even gave him his own bad movie category back in 2021. Now health rumors are picking up steam that would put the change in tragic context.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aphasia#Lions Gate#Ford
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Amy Schumer says son Gene, two, will 'most likely have autism' like his dad Chris Fischer: 'Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum'

Amy Schumer shared that she is 'not hoping either way' when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer, two, being diagnosed with autism like his father Chris Fischer. The stand-up comedian, 40, appeared on a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she spoke candidly about her feelings, revealing she 'doesn't have a preference' when it comes to his diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Bradley Cooper Brought His Mom as His Date to the Oscars

Bradley Cooper melted every viewer's heart as he walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with his mother. The A Star Is Born actor looked elegant in a black Gucci tuxedo while arriving at the event. And his sweet date matched his look. Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, wore a floor-length black dress and silver sequined blazer. She went for comfort in a pair of black flats and accessorized with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Cooper embraced his mom on the carpet as they smiled and posed for photos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

90K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy