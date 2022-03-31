Sylvester Stallone ‘praying’ for Bruce Willis after aphasia reveal

Sylvester Stallone is keeping his friend and co-star Bruce Willis in his prayers.

The “Rocky” star shared photos of him and Willis over the years on Instagram Wednesday and penned a heartwarming message to the “Die Hard” actor’s family — despite the fact that the two were once engaged in a very public feud — after they shared news of his aphasia diagnosis .

“We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …,” Stallone wrote.

Stallone, 75, and Willis, 67, starred in “The Expendables” and “The Expendables 2” together. Willis would have appeared in the third installment but dropped out over financial negotiations, prompting the aforementioned feud.

Willis was reportedly offered $3 million for four days’ worth of work but wanted $4 million. Stallone then tweeted in August 2013 that he had replaced Willis with Harrison Ford.

“WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!!” he wrote after Ford signed on. “GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!”

The “Creed” star followed up the tweet with a message directed at Willis.

“GREEDY AND LAZY . . . A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE,” Stallone tweeted .

The two ended their feud, which stemmed from Willis dropping out of the franchise, in 2014.Sygma via Getty Images

Willis later attributed his departure from the franchise to creative reasons instead of playing into the narrative that he wanted a bigger paycheck, though he eventually admitted he likes “to earn lots of money.”

The co-stars made amends a year later, with Stallone confirming the news on Twitter, naturally.

Willis reportedly wanted more money for the franchise’s third installment.©Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Co

“Made up with BRUCE W,” he wrote in November 2014. “A stand up guy, my mistake….”

The “Pulp Fiction” star’s family announced Wednesday that he would be “stepping away” from his illustrious Hollywood career as a result of his aphasia , which is marked by difficulty with speaking and comprehending language. It occurs due to injury at the brain’s speech center.