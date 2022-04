In 1962, a wealthy New York attorney announced he was sponsoring a contest. The first prize, he promised, would be a pair of tickets to a Phillies-Mets game. Second prize would be tickets to three Phillies-Mets games. Third prize would be a pair of tickets to every Phillies-Mets game in New York that season. It was a pretty good joke. The baseball teams he referenced were, themselves, jokes and they weren’t even good jokes. At least that’s how it seemed.

