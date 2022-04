Apparently, Tristan Thompson informed Maralee Nichols while she was pregnant that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and they would ‘be married soon.’. Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama is back in the headlines. Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan’s third child, submitted court documents on March 4 that were obtained by Us Weekly and feature alleged Snapchat messages between the pair. The messages are reportedly from April 2021 and show the NBA star, 30, and Maralee, 31, discussing her pregnancy. Tristan allegedly told Maralee that he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the time of his cheating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO