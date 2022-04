HASTINGS, Neb. — Crews battled an overnight fire in downtown Hastings that has resulted in a total loss of a longtime business, and damaged several other businesses. The City of Hastings said fire and rescue was called to 708 W. 2nd St. at 11:26 p.m. on Sunday evening. A smoke alarm in a nearby upstairs apartment alerted a tenant, who called 911 and reported that the awning of Bert’s Pharmacy was on fire. The tenant made it out safely.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 19 DAYS AGO