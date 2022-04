LAS CRUCES - Since 2006, New Mexico State University has collaborated with the University of Texas at El Paso and a number of other universities across the country in the Computing Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Institutions, broadening participation in computing. The goal of the alliance is to develop best practices and collaborations to allow HSIs across the country to increase the number of Hispanic students earning computer science credentials and advancing to rewarding careers in computing. The overarching goal of CAHSI can be summarized as “20 by 30” – by 2030, Hispanics will represent 20 percent or more of those who earn credentials in computing.

