The divorce between Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels is getting more contentious. The couple wed in October 2019 while Mena was pregnant with their first child. Their lavish nuptials was documented for a VH1 reality special. Since then, the couple have welcomed another child, but it hasn't been peaches and cream. Mena alleges that Samuels began acting immature after their nuptials and did not properly communicate or tend to their family. She believes Samuels preferred to be a party boy versus a family man. They recently appeared on VH1's Couples Therapy and agreed to part ways. Mena officially filed for divorce in 2021. Now, The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the two got into some sort of confrontation recently.

