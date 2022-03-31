ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MacKinnon returns vs. Sharks

By Brandon Maron
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury against the...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Fight Back in Third Period, Fall 3-2 to Stars in OT

Anaheim tied the game late in the third period, but Jamie Benn buried the overtime-clinching goal, giving the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Despite earning a standings point, the loss pushed Anaheim's winless streak to 11 games and...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Nashville's Captain Earns Another Accolade After Record-Breaking Month for Predators. Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Canadiens’ trade of Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche

With the goal of avoiding another early playoff exit and going after a Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the NHL trade deadline. In exchange for Lehkonen, the Canadiens received prospect Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024. Below, we...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
NHL

Sogaard wins NHL debut, Senators defeat Red Wings

Joseph has hat trick, assist for Ottawa; Raymond scores two goals for Detroit. Mathieu Joseph netted his 1st career hat trick, Mads Sogaard stopped 27, helping Senators earn a 5-2 win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut. 05:04 •. Mads Sogaard won his NHL debut, and Mathieu Joseph...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
theScore

Mitchell frustrated with Jazz's blown leads: This is the same as last year

Not only did the Utah Jazz blow yet another big lead this season in their 121-115 loss Tuesday night, but their collapse also came against a Los Angeles Clippers team that staged a similar comeback in last year's playoffs. For Donovan Mitchell, the defeat put him at a loss for...
NBA
theScore

Rangers sign college star Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers signed free-agent forward Bobby Trivigno, the team announced Friday. The terms of the deal are unknown. Trivigno recently completed his senior season at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, recording a career-high 20 goals and 29 assists in 37 games. He finished third among NCAA skaters in points and was named Hockey East Player of the Year, College Hockey News Player of the Year, and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks
theScore

Gallant blasts Rangers after loss to Islanders: 'We were horseshit'

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant wasn't pleased with his team's effort in a 3-0 loss to the rival New York Islanders on Friday night. "Islanders played a good game. We were horseshit," Gallant told reporters postgame. "But at least we do it together as a team. Like the great games we played in Pittsburgh we (did) it as a team. Tonight, (we) get the other side of it."
NHL
theScore

Booker, Paul deliver as Suns hold off Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chin-ups, lunges, blaring music and some good-natured banter at 10 p.m. The Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought, playoff-type furious finish, then went right back to work after the final buzzer like they do every game — home and away.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy