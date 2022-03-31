Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi will miss rest of season with knee injury

World Cup draw starts at 5pmEngland in top seedsScotland and Wales to find out potential opponentsGermany, Croatia or Denmark could face England4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.Here are the potsPot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off...
Comments / 0