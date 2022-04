MARYVILLE - A St. Louis man was charged Monday in the shooting death of a man found in Maryville last week. Danyiel M. Johnson, 40, of St. Louis, was charged March 21 with two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies. The two murder charges each state a different theory of the crime. Bail was set at $2 million.

