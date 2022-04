BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Labeling the current schedule “overly conservative,” Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday renewed his call for extending the gas tax holiday in Maryland to 90 days, saying the state can afford to provide more relief at the pump. When Gov. Larry Hogan signed the 30-day holiday into law on March 18, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maryland was $4.166, about 10 cents below the national average, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. As of Wednesday, it stands at $3.776 now that the state has paused its collection of $0.36 per gallon. The national average is $4.237 a...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO