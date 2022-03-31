Some Idaho Schools Hesitant to Join the State Health Insurance Plan

BOISE, Idaho — It's now been two years since Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. In the months that have followed, the state has reported more than 439,000 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,819 deaths from the coronavirus that scientists have dubbed SARS-CoV-2. "I will never forget it: Friday, March 13. So it was a Friday the 13th in the year 2020," Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said, recalling the day Idaho's first case was confirmed. "Initially, we discussed or focused on building testing capacity at our state lab, informing the public about the virus and trying to prevent the spread of the virus. The turning point in the pandemic came about in December of 2020, when the first COVID vaccine arrived. This marked the availability of a highly effective tool at our disposal to counteract the virus."

