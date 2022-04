WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A former resident of Woodbridge Township has called for environmental action after he discovered several people who went to a local school all had rare brain tumors.CBS2's Meg Baker spoke to him and others on Wednesday."I started doing some research and the three became five, the five became seven, the seven became 15," Al Lupiano said.Lupiano, an environmental scientist, said he has confirmed 65 cases of people with rare brain tumors, adding the common denominator is they were all Colonia High School graduates or had worked there. Lupiano was diagnosed 20 years ago and said he still suffers lingering...

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO