WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after a store theft and car chase in Woodland Saturday, said the Woodland Police Department. The incident began with two suspects stealing over $1,900 worth of makeup from a Rite Aid and driving off. When officers attempted to stop a car matching the description of the suspects, a chase ensued. When officers finally stopped the vehicle, they arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Dewitt Jr. and 20-Year-old Anaya Anderson, both Sacramento residents, for theft charges. Both were booked in the Yolo County Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO