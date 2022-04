BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – All evacuations at the NCAR Fire in Boulder were lifted Sunday at 5 p.m. Latest information on the size of the fire grew to nearly 190 acres and is 35% contained, as of 4:30 p.m. Officials previously said the fire was around 200 acres, but information from a multi-mission aircraft provided more accurate calculations. Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks residents to be alert if conditions change. (credit: CBS) Initially, 19,000 people and 8,000 homes had been told to evacuate. The American Red Cross says they provided shelter for 44 evacuees on Saturday night. The evacuations remain in place...

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO