Primary Arms Optics Moves To 50,000-Square-Foot Facility

I believe that most women, at some point in their life, have a million-dollar idea but don’t do anything about it because they don’t know where to begin, who to ask for help, or how to pay the costs to get started. According to IFundWomen, an amazing marketplace dedicated to connecting women-owned businesses with capital sources (as well as expert coaching and connections), 72% of female founders cite lack of access to capital as the biggest barrier to starting a business. While I’m thrilled to see that women are starting businesses at record rates (now 4.8 times the national average),...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO