Primary Arms Optics Moves To 50,000-Square-Foot Facility

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Arms Optics announced the completion of its move to a new 50,000-square-foot facility located nearby the company’s Houston-based headquarters. The facility will expand the brand’s operations and...

thecentersquare.com

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to lease 1.25-million-square-foot facility in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Williams-Sonoma Inc. has leased a 1.25-million-square-foot facility in Glendale, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Glendale announced. Williams-Sonoma will use the facility as a fulfillment and distribution center for all its brands. These include Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
GLENDALE, AZ
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. And worse, Rivian did not give the impression that it had solved its biggest problem: how to produce a lot of cars to satisfy growing demand for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Former Yale administrator stole $40 million, pretending to buy computer equipment for the university. Instead, she bought a fleet of luxury cars, and several houses

A former administrator at the Yale University School of Medicine has pleaded guilty to stealing $40 million from the school in a nearly decade-long computer and electronics purchasing fraud. Federal prosecutors say Jamie Petrone, 42, used the money to buy a fleet of luxury cars including Mercedes, Land Rovers and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Payments Firm Opy Offers Financing for Car Repairs

Payments FinTech Opy has branched out into the automotive sector, offering its OpyPay product at franchised auto dealerships around the country, according to a Tuesday (March 22) press release. “After nine years in other counties, 90 days ago we went live with our first [buy now, pay later (BNPL)] 2.0...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

POSaBIT Enters Two New Markets, Texas And Georgia

Provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQB:POSAF) (CSE:PBIT) has launched their point of sale and payments solution in two new markets: Texas and Georgia. These are the seventeenth and eighteenth states overall where a POSaBIT solution is active. “As a...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

60,000-square-foot medical office building on the way near Texas Health Frisco

Construction on a new, 60,000-square-foot medical office building immediately north of a Frisco hospital will soon be underway. Work on Frisco Medical Pavilion II at 12950 Dallas Parkway will begin later this year, according to a news release from real estate firm Transwestern Real Estate Services. The building, which will be developed by Dallas-based real estate firm Caddis, will hold a lobby, elevator cabs with capacity for gurneys and potentially an ambulatory surgical center on the first floor.
FRISCO, TX
BBC

Scottish digital tech firm acquired in £175m deal

Scottish digital technology services firm Incremental Group has been acquired by Spanish-owned Telefonica Tech in a deal worth up to £175m. The Glasgow-based company operates in the data analytics market and is a Microsoft partner. Telefonica Tech said the acquisition strengthened its capabilities and presence in IT services in...
BUSINESS
BlogHer

How I Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Brand Without Outside Capital

I believe that most women, at some point in their life, have a million-dollar idea but don’t do anything about it because they don’t know where to begin, who to ask for help, or how to pay the costs to get started. According to IFundWomen, an amazing marketplace dedicated to connecting women-owned businesses with capital sources (as well as expert coaching and connections), 72% of female founders cite lack of access to capital as the biggest barrier to starting a business. While I’m thrilled to see that women are starting businesses at record rates (now 4.8 times the national average),...
SMALL BUSINESS

