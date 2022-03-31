ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Two Critical after Downtown Aurora (IL) Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beacon-News, Aurora, Ill. Mar. 30—Two people are in critical condition after an early morning fire at a building in downtown Aurora Wednesday, including a woman who jumped from a third-floor window to escape the blaze. Five others sustained minor injuries during the fire, according to officials. Firefighters...

