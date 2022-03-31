Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump In Sheer Black Gown For Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Oscars After-Party: ‘Me And My Date’

As Rihanna gears up to welcome her first child into the world, she’s squeezing out every last maternity look to show off her growing bump.

Only the best of the best are invited to attend Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s A-list Oscars after-party. Of course, that list includes Rihanna .

The first time mama-to-be attended the party without her boyfriend A$AP Rocky by her side, but she was more than happy to let everyone know her bun in the oven was already acting as her plus one.

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding the hashtag #bump22.

Just like the party’s host, Rih chose a sheer dress for the famous Gold Party, showing off her growing belly in a see-through black top with a bandeau underneath. She paired the black tulle top with a glittery maxi skirt, wearing her dark hair straight down her back and adding lots of black accessories.

If it wasn’t already evident by her growing bump, the Fenty founder revealed earlier this month that she’s in her third trimester.

Rih’s Due Date Revealed?

Annoushka jewelry founder Annoushka Ducas told PEOPLE that the baby could be do in May, which comes after she sold A$AP Rocky a special charm bracelet for his pregnant girlfriend. According to Ducas, every single charm was chosen by Rocky at the U.K jewelry brand’s concession in Liberty department store.

One of the charms the rapper chose is an emerald love locket, which is the birthstone for May, possibly hinting at the baby’s due date. Rocky also chose a green malachite lucky clover, a wild rose made with 111 blushed pink sapphires, and a ruby and sapphire magic mushroom inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Regardless of when she’s due, it’s safe to say Rihanna will be a mother very soon. Until then, more maternity looks!