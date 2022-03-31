ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FDNY Responds to Massive Five-Alarm Warehouse Fire in Queens

FireEngineering.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from ABC7, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to a massive five-alarm fire at a Jamaica, Queens, plumbing and electrical supply warehouse located at 138-18 101st Avenue Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Massive fire snarls subway service in Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of first responders were called to a five-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday. It starting around 6 a.m. inside a commercial building along Main Street in Downtown Flushing.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, there is very little left of what were dozens of small shops inside the building.The sidewalk along Main Street was littered with water-soaked soot and debris. Despite the large-scale destruction, the worst was avoided."We have no reports of injuries, no reports of missing civilians at this time. But we expect this to be an extended operation," said FDNY Acting Chief Richard Blatus.The FDNY said...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

FDNY tackles 5-alarm blaze in Queens

The FDNY was dispatched to a five-alarm fire in Queens Thursday morning. Fire officials say nearly 200 firefighters responded to a commercial building fire at 40-10 Main St. at 6:05 a.m. The fire quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire and was upgraded to a five-alarm soon after. No injuries have...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Warehouse Fire Doused In East Rutherford

East Rutherford firefighters quickly doused an afternoon warehouse blaze.The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 21 in a 177,000-square-foot industrial office complex leased by Star Glo Industries on Carlton Avenue at Lois Lane.Sprinklers helped tamp the flames, which firefighte…
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
ABC4

Fire crews tackle SLC warehouse blaze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a warehouse fire late Thursday evening. The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened at a structure located at 808 N. 6550 West. A fire was spotted on the roof of a warehouse. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the roof area before […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KETV.com

Fire burns at Lincoln warehouse for hours

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln firefighters battled and monitored a fire at a warehouse off Highway 6 for hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning. According to a news release from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, a passerby reported smoke coming from the warehouse east of SW 40th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving at the scene issued a second alarm.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Firefighters#The Warehouse#Accident#Abc7#Commercial#Control#Fdnyalerts
US News and World Report

Crews Battle Fire at Walmart Warehouse Near Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Crews were fighting a large fire Wednesday at a Walmart warehouse distribution center near Indianapolis that produced a smoke plume visible for miles around. A caller alerted Hendricks County authorities just before noon about the fire at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, west of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SILive.com

FDNY: 3 firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire at vacant building in Sea View

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three firefighters were injured when the FDNY battled a two-alarm fire for over three hours at a vacant building in Sea View on Friday morning. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 8 a.m. after the blaze was reported around 7:10 a.m. in a building under construction at 460 Brielle Ave., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Crews respond to fire

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Crews are on the scene of a fire in Fayette County, West Virginia. The building formerly served as a school for the Montgomery community. Emergency services responded to the scene. There’s no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
MONTGOMERY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy