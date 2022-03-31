ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.

Video of migrants at a refugee camp in the city near the Mexican-Guatemalan border captured the moment the migrants called on the Mexican government for aid and announced their plan to travel.

'Mexico, tend to your migrants,' a migrant says through a megaphone. 'That's the only thing we're asking, and to the people of Tapachula, thank you for supporting us.'

'Fellow migrants, we're leaving Tapachula very early on Friday.'

It comes as the White House admitted there will be an 'influx' of border crossers when Title 42 ends while border authorities plead with the Pentagon to provide aid and mobilize the army to handle the incoming flood of migrants.

A leader at a refugee camp in Tapachula, Mexico, on Wednesday tells fellow migrants that they would be leaving the city on Friday to head to Mexico City before trying to enter the U.S. 
The migrants, shown Wednesday, intend to cross into the US after Joe Biden announced he would be ending Title 42 on May 23. The Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border
Hundreds of immigrants from South America, shown Wednesday, have been stranded for weeks in refugee camps in the city along with Mexican-Guatemalan border
Despite Joe Biden (picture) calling on the end of Title 42, White House admitted there will be an 'influx' of border crossers when the policy ends while border authorities have pleaded with the Pentagon to provide aid and mobilize the army to handle the incoming flood of migrants

Immigration groups have been pushing for an end to Title 42, which was enacted by former President Donald Trump but was continued and upheld in court by Biden.

The order was put in place in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic as the spread of coronavirus ran rampant at crowded border facilities.

Since then, more than a million migrants apprehended at the border have been rapidly expelled to Mexico or other countries, often within hours of being caught under the Title 42.

The sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico as officials don't have to hear asylum claims under Title 42.

This has led Democrats, medical experts, immigration advocates and the United Nations to urge the U.S. to end the coronavirus-era rule.

In a statement calling for the end of Title 42, U.S. Reps Jesus Garcia, Adriano Espaillat and Jose Luis Correa said: 'For nearly two years, the United States government has expelled individuals fleeing from violence and turmoil seeking refuge and protection, with no ability for these individuals to apply for asylum – actions that completely violate U.S. law and treaty commitments.

'This heartless policy, spearheaded by the Trump administration, must be repealed – full stop.'

Republicans, however, argue ending Title 42 will encourage more migrants to enter the U.S. illegally – especially after reports warn of a massive influx of migration once the policy is dropped.

Since Biden took office at the end of January 2021, CBP has encountered more than 2.2 million migrants illegally crossing or claiming asylum at the southern border – and when numbers are released for March it will show 1 million crossed in just the last six months
While thousand of asylum-seekers wait in limbo along the U.S.-Mexico border, some near Ciudad Juarez tried to cross the border illegally on Wednesday
A group of migrants attempt to cross the Rio Bravo to get into the US on Wednesday
The men wanted to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol to seek asylum in Texas

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz said in a video posted Wednesday that Democrats are 'turning a blind eye' to the southern border crisis.

'We are seeing a human rights catastrophe, we are seeing a public health catastrophe, we are seeing a crime and national security catastrophe,' Cruz said in the three-and-a-half-minute video titled Unchecked: 2 Million.

He added in another part of the video: 'I've asked the Senate Democrats, come to Texas and see the border, not one of them is willing to do it.'

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirmed on Tuesday that they are prepared for migrant flows to reach a 'very high' contingency of 18,000 people per day. This would equate to more than 500,000 each month.

Current plans also account for a 12,000-per-day rate, and for the current elevated rate of about 6,000 to 7,000 each day.

At least 170,000 migrants, according to reports, are waiting on the Mexico side of the border to immediately travel to the U.S. and seek asylum once they can no longer be turned away for pandemic reasons.

Yet some are not even waiting as several migrants were pictured on Tuesday trying to illegally cross the border.

Migrants in Tapachula, shown on March 18, have called on the Mexican government to provide aid and visas to them so they can continue on their journey to the US

Those who will take part in the Tapachula caravan told Focus News that the had 'no other alternative' as resources for them in the city have dried up.

Luis Rey Garcia Villagran, director of the Center for Human Dignification, told the local news outlet that the migrants needed to leave because conditions in the camp of deteriorated greatly since they arrived weeks ago.

He added that the migrants willing to walk for days to Mexico City to legitimize their immigration status and aim for entry into the US.

The approach of the caravan comes a week after Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, a revealed on that border authorities had asked the Pentagon for help amid a surge in arrivals from Mexico that could even get worse if Washington lifts pandemic restrictions.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked VanHerk about the southern border during a hearing on March 24.

'I'm deeply concerned that the crisis will soon get even worse,' Inhofe said.

'As we discussed in my office, if the Biden administration ends the title 42 border policy in April, illegal immigration will surge even beyond the current record-setting levels,' he added, referring to a provision that allows migrants to be returned under public health control measures.

'So Gen. VanHerck, given the worsening conditions and the crisis at the southwest border, are you aware of any discussion within the administration or DHS that could result in any requests for additional troops at that border?'

He replied: 'Sen Inhofe there is a request from the Department of Homeland Security.

'It is in the planning stages right now of the department to provide additional capability or capacity based on the potential for additional immigration, or folks coming to the southwest border.'

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of United States Northern Command, on Thursday revealed that the Department of Homeland Security had asked the Pentagon for help dealing with arrivals at the southern border. 3000 troops are already deployed there
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirmed on Tuesday that they are prepared for migrant flows to reach a 'very high' contingency of 18,000 people per day. This would equate to more than 500,000 each month

Thousands of U.S. troops have been deployed to the southern border since 2018, when President Donald Trump sent them to help deal with migrant arrivals.

Since last year, about 3000 National Guard troops have been assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, with logistical support and surveillance. At its peak, almost 6000 troops were stationed at the border.

Details of the new request emerged as preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data suggest authorities are in line to make more than 200,000 detentions along the Mexican border in March.

That would be the highest monthly total since August, according to the Washington Post which obtained the figures.

Last month, there were 164,973 migrant apprehensions at the southern border, a seven percent increase over February, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Nearly three-fourths of those were single adults. 91,513 encounters, 55 percent, were processed for immediate expulsion under Title 42. The highest peak in decades came in July 2021 with nearly 214,000 encounters.

Border patrol arrests also reached an all-time high of 1.7 million in FY2021. Officials project similar figures for FY2022 with the end of Title 42.

