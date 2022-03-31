ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Abba: The Movie – Remastered version to be released in cinemas to mark group’s 50th anniversary

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRyFY_0evNWk7R00

A digitally remastered version of the 1977 film Abba : The Movie will be released in cinemas for two nights in May, to mark the Swedish pop group’s 50th anniversary.

Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros announced that the remastered documentary – originally filmed and shot by Lasse Hallström – “will take attendees on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme, and Abba were international pop royalty”.

Exclusive screenings will be held on 12 and 14 May at 450 cinemas across the US and Canada.

Shot in a mockumentary style, the film follows a country radio disc jockey as he struggles to land an interview with the band, whose bodyguard blocks his every attempt.

It takes a rare look at all of the group’s four members, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Agnetha Fältskog, at the height of their popularity.

The film also includes backstage footage and full-length performances of their greatest hits “Dancing Queen” and “Name Of The Game”.

“This will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience Abba on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar’s SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions.

“We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage 1970s outfits to wear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnKYf_0evNWk7R00

Abba rose to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in April 1974 with their song “Waterloo”.

Abba: The Movie - Fan Event will be held on 12 and 14 May at 450 cinemas across the US and Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lasse Hallström
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Björn Ulvaeus
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
The Independent

The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict

We're taking a look back at the Falklands War on its 40th anniversary, and what led to the events that saw 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers killed, as well as three Falkland Islanders.Argentina invaded the Falklands on 2 April 1982, encouraging Margaret Thatcher to send UK military over to recover the islands. They withdrew on 14 June of the same year.Events including a remembrance service for veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, will be taking place to mark the four decades that have passed.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new videoJada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Oscars slap momentLaura Tobin falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on GMB
ARGENTINA
CBS Baltimore

John Waters’ Iconic “Pink Flamingos” Gets Criterion Collection Release For 50th Anniversary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore director John Waters is adding another film to his Criterion Collection roster. To honor its 50th year, The Criterion Collection on Thursday confirmed a re-release of Waters’ cult classic “Pink Flamingos,” a self-described “exercise in poor taste.” Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the film’s debut. The release date for the restored film is June 28, but a pre-order option is available and the cost is $31.96. Hampden-based Atomic Books — where Waters often appears for events, and where he picks up his fan mail — has signed copies of the film available for pre-order for $39.95. The new Blu-Ray also...
BALTIMORE, MD
NEWS CENTER Maine

Smitty's Cinema movie theater chain hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

SANFORD, Maine — If you're looking for a way to help Ukraine, you might consider going to see a movie this upcoming week. Starting on Saturday, March 26, Smitty's Cinema locations in Maine and New Hampshire will be playing the 2014 Ukrainian film "The Guide", and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ukraine Relief Fund.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Warner Bros#Dancing Queen#Canada#Swedish#Trafalgar Releasing#Waterloo#The Movie Fan Event
The Independent

Broadcaster Charlie Bird reaches mountain top in ‘inspirational’ charity climb

Retired Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird said he is humbled by the response to his charity mountain climb after he reached the summit cheered on by family and friends.The ex-RTE chief news correspondent, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, set himself the goal of hiking to the top of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.His challenge caught the imagination of the public and thousands of people completed their own ‘Climb with Charlie’ events all over Ireland and further afield on Saturday. Climbs were organised as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.🥳🥳🥳 @charliebird49 has made it...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

“I can finally watch a period drama about women who look like me”: South Asian women reflect on Bridgerton on-screen representation

“Bridgerton has given me hope that we are now at the cusp of change and a new era of representation”, says Sebina Hussain, a content creator and avid fan of the hit Netflix series.As people finish their binge-watching of the long awaited second season of Bridgerton, which follows the story of Regency-era families as they navigate love and scandal, women like Sebina have rejoiced at its rare representations of south Asian females on screen.This season’s leading ladies, Kate Sharma – played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley – and Edwina Sharma – played by Charithra Chandran – are both of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Stranger Things co-creator divulges exciting detail about ’very long’ season 4

Stranger Things is returning later this year, but not much is known about what to expect.However, Ross Duffer, one half of the sibling duo who oversees the Netflix show, appears to have given away a detail regarding the season’s episode lengths.As is the norm with each season, the Duffer brothers have revealed the episode titles of each instalment, with “Papa” teasing the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr Martin Brenner.Speaking to Present Company With Krista Smith about the new season, Duffer said: “I think they’ll be happy when they see it.” He then added: “It’s very, very long, which is...
TV SERIES
The Independent

TikTok star Maia Knight releases ‘scotch and vodka’ merchandise

TikTok star Maia Knight has released her first range of merchandise including apparel, a tote bag and phone cases.Knight’s TikTok account has recently been verified by the platform and she has over 8.1m followers who watch her daily videos as she raises her one-year-old twin daughters, Scout and Violet.Fans of the twins have taken to giving them nicknames, such as “Scotch and Vodka”, “Silence and Violence”, “Salt and Vinegar” and “Saturn and Venus”, which features on some of the merchandise.The limited-edition merchandise is available worldwide, and includes shirts for £24, jumpers from £31, a tote bag for £22, phone cases...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Will Smith ‘made second apology’ during six-minute Zoom call with Oscar bosses

Will Smith reportedly called the Academy bosses over video call earlier this week to express remorse over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith struck and swore at Rock after the 57-year-old comedian made a joke about the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, live on stage at the Oscars awards ceremony on 27 March. The slap made headlines around the world, and Smith is now facing the prospect of disciplinary action from the Academy.While Smith apologised to the Academy and audience when accepting his Best Actor Oscar, just minutes after the altercation, he didn’t apologise to Rock....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

579K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy