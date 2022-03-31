ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins during ceremony

By Sam Moore
The Independent
 1 day ago

The Grammys are planning to honour the life and legacy of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during Sunday’s (3 April) ceremony.

Before Hawkins’ sudden death on 25 March while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Colombia, the band were scheduled to perform at the awards show.

While the band have cancelled all concerts, the Grammys have said: “We will honour his memory in some way.”

Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive vice president of specials, music and live events, added: “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

It has not been confirmed whether the rest of the Foo Fighters will attend the ceremony where they are nominated for three awards including Best Rock Album, which they have won on four previous occasions.

Since Hawkins’ death last week, a number of stars from within the world of music have paid tribute to his talent. Paul McCartney wrote on Instagram : “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

Queen drummer Roger Taylor also dedicated his OBE to Hawkins and said he was “devastated” by his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdWrN_0evNWiLz00

It is not yet known what Hawkins died of but a toxicology report confirmed there were 10 different substances in his body including marijuana, opioids and antidepressants.

The Independent

The Independent

