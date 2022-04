RALEIGH — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently released partial Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance results for the 2021-22 hunting season. The report indicated that one deer harvested in Floyd Co. and one deer harvested in Montgomery Co. tested positive for CWD. This is the first time a CWD-positive deer has been found in Floyd Co. and it was harvested approximately 28.5 miles from the North Carolina border. This is just a few miles closer than the CWD-positive deer reported last year in Montgomery Co., which was 33 miles from the border.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO