ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Gordon Ramsay mocked for ‘Alan Partridge’ entrance to new cooking show Future Food Stars

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAk4L_0evNWOtZ00

Gordon Ramsay has been ridiculed by viewers after the over-the-top opening scene of his new cooking show was shared online.

In the clip from his new competition series Future Food Stars – which begins on BBC One at 9pm this evening (31 March) – Ramsay can be seen jumping out of a helicopter into the sea and furiously swimming towards a group of disbelieving contestants.

“That’s an entrance, isn’t it?!” one of the contestants observes.

In the next shot, Ramsay is shown walking across the sand towards them. His hair is inexplicably dry.

Posting the footage on Twitter, TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan wrote: “This is the opening to that new Gordon Ramsay bonkers new food Apprentice show I was telling you about.”

In another tweet, he added: “Moments later he is like, ‘To be successful in business you need to take risks. I have done a leap of faith for you, now you need to do one for me.’ He then points at a nearby cliff and asks the others to jump off it…

“This is a food programme… The first time I saw any food, or a pan or whatever, was 23 minutes into the show…”

Twitter users were delighted with the clip, with one person commenting: “Such a big cut between the swim and the perfectly coiffured hair for the beach shot.”

Another added: “Omg this is the most 2000 thing I’ve ever seen.”

Alan Partridge [is] doing cookery shows now?” wrote a third.

Future Food Stars will see a group of entrepreneurs compete for a £150,000 investment in their food or drink business.

“To win Gordon’s support will take more than just a great idea – the contenders will need to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed: determination, dedication, passion and talent,” the BBC press release says.

“Gordon will drive the contenders through a series of relentless challenges designed to test their character and showcase their business skills because, according to Gordon, an idea is only as good as the person who’s had it.”

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

579K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Reaction To Another Spot-On Impression Delights TikTok

Sharing a celebrity impression on TikTok already requires some serious confidence, but there's the added pressure to get it absolutely perfect since many famous people are on the app and might see your video. If you're portraying Gordon Ramsay, the pressure is probably even higher: The chef is arguably as famous for his hot-tempered personality as he is for his restaurants and television work. He's also been known to react to people on his TikTok page, so if you're bold enough to share your impersonations of him online, you better hope you've done a good job.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Gordon Ramsay surprises short-staffed school dinner lady by sending his chef Rob Roy Cameron to cook for pupils after she calls into Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show in desperate need

Gordon Ramsay sent one of his chefs to help out a short-staffed school dinner lady after she made a plea on live radio. The celebrity chef, 55, was a guest on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning when dinner lady Tina rang in to ask for help as two other kitchen-based staff members were off sick at Edward Peake Middle School in Bedfordshire.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Has Harsh Words For This TikTok Salmon Recipe

While Gordon Ramsay might have made his name as a chef on cooking TV shows, he's also built a fanbase on social media. On his TikTok account, the celebrity chef often reacts to cooking videos, and he uses the hashtag #ramsayreacts. The "Kitchen Nightmares" host is noted for his critiques, and teen chef Matthew Merril's feelings about getting roasted by Ramsay on TikTok were ultimately positive because it was "hilarious" and brought attention to his account.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Mashed

The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Bbc One
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

579K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy