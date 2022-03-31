ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Department to allow American citizens ‘X’ gender on passports

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

American citizens who do not fit into traditional male or female gender roles will be permitted to choose a third option on their U.S. passports.

Starting April 11, applicants who consider themselves transgender, non-binary or others who do not conform to traditional gender definitions can select “X” as an option on their passports.

“The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The official designation on passport forms will read: “Unspecified or another gender identity.”

“This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion,” Blinken said.

Blinken said that the “X” designation will be available on other government documents in 2023.

The new option is designed to allow those who do not consider themselves male or female to travel more easily.

“We reaffirm our commitment to promoting and protecting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all persons – including transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons around the world,” Blinken said.

The move comes as conservatives seek to impose new restrictions on transgender people inside the U.S., including banning transgender women from participating in sports.

Texas recently enacted a law effectively banning medical treatment for young people transitioning to a different gender, while Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law restricts how educators in public schools may discuss sexuality with students.

TIME

Trumps, Bidens, and Thomases: It’s Time to Stop Pretending All Political Families Are Off Limits

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The soprano Margaret Truman had the seats packed at Constitutional Hall for a 1950 concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. The applause that evening, as was the norm for the well-heeled crowd of Washington insiders, was enthusiastic. After all, her father was the incumbent President living just down the block, and anything less than a full-throated brava would have been impolite.
U.S. POLITICS
YourErie

More than 20 Erie residents sworn in as New American citizens

More than 20 Erie residents became American citizens on Friday during a swearing in ceremony at the Erie Federal Courthouse. On Friday, 25 Erie residents who were born in other countries became American citizens at the federal courthouse. Many of them have lived in the United States for several years and are excited to finally […]
ERIE, PA
