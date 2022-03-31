NEXT: Museum of Natural History has been impacting visitors for decades

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleALVA, Okla. — The second oldest museum in Oklahoma is housed in Northwest Oklahoma, with thousands of items, many of which are rare or extinct. It is a gold mine of historical data that has drawn in many different types of visitors throughout the years. The Museum of...

allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Uncover The Stunning History Of Roman Emerald Mines Buried Deep Beneath The Sands Of Egypt

Archaeologists found evidence of intricate Roman mining systems but also that the Romans may have lost the mines to a nomadic desert people. Centuries ago, Romans traveled to Egypt’s Eastern Desert with one goal in mind — to mine precious green emeralds. Now, archaeologists have put together a detailed topographic study of two of the most important mines, revealing the intricate work that once took place there.
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
Calhoun County Journal

Take a Hike – Trekking for Trees at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm the Anniston Museum of Natural History will hold an hour long event about trees. Trees are used as homes, food, shelter, lumber, paper products, air purifiers, and so much more. They are essential to humans, animals, and the ecosystem. Join Cheaha State Park Naturalist Mandy Pearson to learn about trees of Northeast Alabama and how to identify them during a fun interpretive hike. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. For those unfamiliar with the the Anniston Museum of Natural History visitors will come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
