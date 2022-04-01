ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Baby clothes in bushes’: Calls for Bournemouth abortion clinic buffer zone amid harassment warnings

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gB57_0evNVqCm00

Campaigners have called for a buffer zone to be introduced at an abortion clinic after warnings anti-abortion activists have harassed women hundreds of times outside the centre.

Activists have been accused of using intimidating and aggressive tactics outside the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) clinic in Bournemouth - including resorting to hiding baby clothes in bushes outside the clinic and distributing medically erroneous pamphlets.

BPAS, the UK’s largest abortion provider, says it has amassed more than 600 pieces of evidence about harassment which has occurred at the clinic since 2017.

The service reported incidents such as anti-abortion activists aggressively trying to persuade women not to have a pregnancy terminated, as well as following them down the street.

It said activists had also harassed staff who work at the clinic and had used tactics such as brandishing graphic photos linked to pregnancy and abortion.

Jess Bone, from Sister Supporter, a group campaigning to stop harassment outside abortion clinics, said: “Although the government has so far failed to put national legislation in place to tackle this problem, local councils already have the power, through Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), to stop harassment outside clinics.

“We are urging Bournemouth Council to do the right thing, act now, and put a buffer zone around the clinic to protect patients and staff.”

A buffer zone stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or in the near vicinity to it. Local councils are able to introduce such measures under legislation rolled out in 2014 – with Ealing Council in west London introducing the UK’s first ever “buffer zone” around an abortion clinic in 2018.

The issue is a nationwide one, with women across the UK often suffering abuse while seeking an abortion. More than 100,000 women attending clinics targeted by anti-abortion demonstrations in 2019.

Campaigners have long been calling for the government to roll out such “buffer zones” outside clinics nationally. The government rejected calls for the introduction of buffer zones barring anti-abortion demonstrations outside clinics across the UK in October 2018.

Sister Supporter urged Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council to establish a PSPO to safeguard staff and patients at the clinic from harassment. Campaigners have asked the public to write to the council to call on them to roll out the buffer zone.

Katherine O’Brien, of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: “Women in Bournemouth should be able to access a lawful, confidential health service free from intimidation, and our staff should be able to provide this care without facing harassment.

“We have seen in Richmond and Ealing, both areas in which the local councils have introduced buffer zones around clinics, that this is an effective measure with a positive impact on the wellbeing of clients, staff, and the local community. We urge Bournemouth Council to do the right thing and bring forward a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) as a matter of urgency.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

581K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BBC

Clinics call for at-home abortions to continue

Women and girls in England should be able to access early medical abortions by phone or video call, clinics say. Remote appointments began at the start of the pandemic and MPs are set to vote on making the service permanent. However, some senior safeguarding doctors say under-18s should be seen...
WORLD
BBC

Conversion therapy: Ban to go-ahead but not cover trans people

The government insists it will ban so-called conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales - but not for transgender people. It comes hours after it had said it would drop the ban entirely. The announcement that it would explore "non-legislative measures" to prevent the practice prompted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Buffer Zone#Baby#Bpas#Pspo#Bournemouth Council
The Independent

American sisters’ assisted suicide in Switzerland spurs calls for more US states to adopt aid-in-dying laws

At Pegasos, a voluntary assisted dying association in Basel, Switzerland, death costs 10,000 euros, or just over$11,000.The figure includes paperwork and consultations, a prescription for the sodium barbiturate Nembutal, an appointment where the drugs are administered, cremation and couriering of the patient’s ashes home.The deed is performed in a windowless “cocoon room” with soft lighting and comfortable sofas. Patients can choose whether to receive a lethal dose through an arm-fed tube which they control, or by drinking the lethal solution, along with an anti-vomiting drug.When the time comes, the patient can play their favourite song while holding the hand of a loved...
LAW
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Cost of living crisis will lead to increase in youth violence, experts warn

The ongoing cost of living crisis will lead to an increase in youth violence, experts have warned, as Britain faces the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s. It comes as economists forecasted that around 1.3 million people will be pushed into poverty by the cost of living squeeze after the chancellor failed to offer more support to low income households in his Spring Statement.Former Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Dal Babu told The Independent that children will particularly struggle as a result of rising food and utility costs. “People are surviving on minimum,” Mr Babu said. “I think it’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson will bow to pressure from Conservative MPs to block new onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson is poised to bow to pressure from Conservative MPs to block new onshore wind farms, rejecting calls to kickstart the industry in response to the energy crisis.A long-delayed “energy independence plan” is set to maintain planning rules that allow just a single local objection to kill off proposed schemes in England. These rules have been blamed for a falling off in investment in onshore wind.No 10 has considered scrapping the effective veto, but a government spokesperson said: “Any decisions on onshore wind will always be subject to consent from local communities.”The decision comes despite pressure from Kwasi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Facts need to be established amid allegations against MP Warburton – minister

Allegations about the conduct of David Warburton should be investigated and the facts established, a Cabinet minister has said.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the comments when asked about the backbench MP having the Tory whip withdrawn pending an investigation into claims about his behaviour.The allegations relating to Mr Warburton, the MP for Somerton and Frome, are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about his behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP admitted to psychiatric hospital for stress amid behaviour allegations

Tory MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress as an investigation is conducted into allegations about his behaviour.The Somerton and Frome MP, who has had the Tory whip withdrawn, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing, the PA news agency understands.It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.The...
U.K.
The Independent

13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain

A 13-year-old Ukrainian girl has survived having a peanut-sized piece of shrapnel lodged in her brain after one of the country's top neurosurgeons successfully removed it.Sophia was caught up in a Russian attack on her village last month, and her parents had to carry her unconscious, by her arms and legs to safety in the basement.When the talented neurosurgeon who performed the operation was asked by Sky News how he felt when he removed the shrapnel, he simply chuckled: "Nice, make it photo!"Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
EUROPE
The Independent

The One Show’s Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’

The One Show reporter, Jean Johannson, has spoken out about racism in Scotland and how the problem is "getting worse".“When I compare what I heard to my upbringing in the 80s and 90s I can honestly say things are getting worse," she said when talking of new BBC documentary Disclosure: The Truth About Scotland And Racism."I’ve had my eyes opened. It’s not the Scotland I grew up in. I don’t have all the answers but from the people I’ve spoken to I think education is the key."Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Even Martin Lewis is out of ideas – the Tories have made poverty our new normal

As Britons careen into the sharpest nosedive in living standards since the aftermath of the Second World War, a country on the brink begs for help not from the historic halls of Downing Street, but from a journalist turned personal finance guru and a Twitter-famous anti-poverty campaigner. How did we end up here?In the space of a decade, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has gone from the man who shouts about two-for-one deals online to an accidental national saviour who tells desperate people how to avoid starvation and death by exposure. His ally in this Dickensian nightmare is Jack...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Even as a Labour MP, I want the Conservative government to do better by people

It is a funny thing to want the Conservative government to do better and be more popular. It is not something that sits particularly easily with me for obvious reasons. I found it annoying when Rishi Sunak’s name and face appeared on menus in my local restaurants during the “eat out to help out” scheme, so I don’t find myself rooting for them very often. However, this week I find myself feeling so scared for the welfare of my constituents, I have no choice but to hope for something better from the government. My constituents are about to be hit...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chancellor always looking at how else he can help with rising costs – Shapps

The Chancellor will always be looking at what else he can do to support people, a Cabinet minister said as he faced questions over the Government’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Rishi Sunak has “already provided billions and billions of pounds to try to relieve the pressure”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has lambasted the Government for what he claims are “pathetic” attempts to ease the burden on people struggling with rising bills.That sentiment was echoed by shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who said on Sunday he is “angry” at the scale of the crisis, arguing that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Prepare to ration oil and gas as energy crisis deepens, Labour tells ‘complacent’ government

Labour is urging the government to prepare to ration oil and gas as the Ukraine war deepens the energy crisis, accusing ministers of “complacency”.Germany, Austria and the Netherlands are among the European countries considering restrictions on supplies because of their heavy dependence on Russian energy.Asked if the UK should “do the same”, Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, replied: “We should be making those plans.”He told the BBC: “The government should be preparing, not necessarily in public, for that situation. There’s a lot of complacency in this country about the relative lower exposure to Russian gas that we have.“We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Grant Shapps unable to get Ukraine refugees he wants to host into UK, as criticism of delays grow

Grant Shapps has revealed he is struggling to get the Ukrainian family he wants to host into the UK, laying bare the long delays dogging the refugee scheme.The transport secretary made the offer three weeks ago – and was “in touch” with the family concerned a week later – but the application has still not been processed.The three-generation family from Kyiv, a mother, her six-year-old son, her grandmother, 75, and their dog Max, are due to live at Mr Shapps’s home in Hertfordshire, after he “found them on Facebook”.But, speaking to Times Radio, Mr Shapps revealed his struggles, saying:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Cabinet split on energy plans as Shapps attacks new onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson’s cabinet remains split on how to move forward with energy plans, with the transport secretary expressing his opposing views publicly. Grant Shapps has said the government’s upcoming energy security strategy will not include plans to increase onshore wind farms. He previously described onshore wind farms as “something of an eyesore” which cause noise problems, and has suggested the government proceed with solar, tidal, offshore wind farms and new nuclear energy. The government’s energy strategy was set to be published last week, but has since been delayed. The plan will include the government’s aims for more renewable energy and to reduce the UK’s reliance on Russian fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the UK will not be rationing energy, shortly after the shadow business secretary suggested ministers should prepare for the possibility.Instead, expansions to nuclear and wind power are expected to be announced in an energy strategy released later in the week. When asked if he could guarantee that rationing was off the table, Shapps told the BBC: "Yes I can. That's not the route we want to go down."Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy