A tribute to Malcolm Jenkins in his retirement | Locked On Eagles

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took aim at his former quarterback Carson Wentz and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the NFL owners' meetings this week in Florida. A couple of months removed from missing the playoffs despite having seven players selected to the Pro Bowl last season, Irsay admitted on Tuesday that the Wentz era was "a mistake."
Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
It was a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts and now the franchise aims to improve in 2022. Recently, owner Jim Irsay took some shots at Carson Wentz for his poor performances with the team. They were a bit uncalled for, but perhaps the veteran quarterback sent some shots back towards Irsay.
Jim Irsay pulled no punches when talking about his former quarterback at the NFL owner’s meeting on Tuesday. “I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward.”
Carson Wentz's five-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles was full of highs and lows. However, it ended in an ugly fashion, as he was benched for then-rookie Jalen Hurts in 2020 amidst a 4-11-1 season. A few months later, he was traded to Indianapolis. Not even one year later, Wentz...
The 2021 Eagles desperately needed a cornerback to line up opposite of Darius Slay. They patiently waited until July 25th and landed veteran Steven Nelson to fill that role. They could go down that same path this offseason to fill their safety position. The team re-signed safety Anthony Harris to...
Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins is retiring, he announced during an episode of The Pivot podcast on Wednesday. Jenkins, 34, played for both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 13-year career in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl ring once with each franchise, in 2010 and 2018, respectively.
