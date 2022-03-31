ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs evidenced by the “Blank Canvas” and “Shimmer,” the Air Jordan 4 is finally beginning to cater to its growing female audience. And later this Fall, another colorway — the “Canyon Purple” — will hit the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 1

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam”

First teased in late October 2021, the women’s Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” finally releases on March 8th. At a quick glance, the retro offering opts for a predominantly “colorless” ensemble, but closer inspection reveals color-blocking reminiscent of the “Pure Platinum/Gym Red” colorway from 2017. Material exposed at the toe box and at the base’s profiles indulge in a cool grey tone that complements the “White” synthetic leather that makes up most of the Jordans‘ upper. Titular “Mint Foam,” then, animates the added component to the protruding heel clip, as well as a majority of the detailing found throughout the midsole. Air Max units forgo any spring-friendly flair, but Jumpman logos on the sock-liner and outsole sport the color proudly.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets A Release Update: Details

A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In A Multi-Colored Array

Over the last decade, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from being almost exclusively ridiculed to helping Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker design become one of the most covetable ones on the market. Although savvy and casual consumers alike gravitate towards original-reminiscent colorways, they’ve also come to enjoy some of the mid-top model’s experimental offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue”

First revealed back in October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” has since garnered quite a positive response since a first look at the shoes leaked out earlier in 2022. Simply a “Mid” iteration of the original Air Jordan 13 Low from 1998, this upcoming Retro release fulfills one of those “dream colorway” scenarios that have been discussed for decades, and with a similar construction to the OG Flints, these might just be one of the best Retro colorways of the year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
APPAREL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION

