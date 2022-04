Re-State Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation aiming to reimagine the future of governance, is launching the world’s first MetaUniversity in the MetaMetaverse. MetaUniversity’s vision is to co-create all essential past, present and future knowledge related to governance and collaboration, for a systemic evolution toward united human consciousness. In addition to educational resources on web 3.0 and collaboration, the MetaUniversity links together and provides a space for all educational institutions currently operating in various metaverses.

