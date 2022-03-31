Lawmakers to head back to Richmond to hammer out budget

State lawmakers will head back to Richmond on Monday to finish outstanding matters from the recent legislative session — most notably the state budget.

Del. Barry Knight, a member of the budget conference committee, told The Virginian-Pilot he expects a lengthy process.

“We are in no big rush,” said the Virginia Beach Republican. “We would rather get it right than rush it along.”

Despite unresolved issues, the legislative session ended March 12. Gov. Glenn Younkin announced last week that the General Assembly would convene for a special session April 4 to hash out remaining differences.

The House and Senate’s proposed budgets were nearly $3 billion apart at the end of the session — primarily due to differences over tax relief, with the GOP-controlled House favoring more extensive cuts.

Knight said the House and Senate are still “a little bit at odds” over tax cuts. But he pointed out that the General Assembly once took until mid-June to reach a budget agreement.

“We were able to make that work, so we just need it before July 1,” he said. “(But) it would be helpful to have earlier than that because some of the localities are putting their budgets together and they want to know what kind of resources they are getting from the state.”

Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, D-Newport News, said it should be expected that some extra time would be needed to work out differences.

“This is the process; it doesn’t start getting dangerous until we start getting closer to the summer,” she said. “We will let the process work, and I am super hopeful that we will have an even better document before us when it comes time to vote.”

Price added that she’s preparing for the session by speaking with budget conferees and studying the analysis and comparisons from the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.

This week, the governor said he had faith a compromise will be reached.

“I am confident that next week they’re going to do the work,” the governor said Wednesday, according to his press secretary “... We have senior leadership on both sides of the Senate and the House (working on this) and I’m confident based on their experience, that they’re going to bring me a budget.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com , 757-835-1487