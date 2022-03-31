ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sleepy kitchen timer can help keep messy hands off devices

By Ida Torres
yankodesign.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not much of a cook but the few times that I did find myself in the kitchen, it’s to try and follow a recipe to the letter. Most of the time that involves using timers aka my smartphone. But a lot of times also, my hands are dirty or preoccupied...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Slim Can Koozies and Holders To Keep Your Drinks Cold and Hands Dry This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Summer’s coming, so you know what that means: It’s time to chill out in your backyard or local waterhole with your favorite canned cocktail in hand. With new canned cocktail and hard seltzer flavors popping up from just about every brand you can think of, from White Claw and Truly to Bud Light and even Jameson, who has more recently gotten in on the action, it’s time to invest in a slim can Koozie...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Beast

This Fiber Can Turn Your Clothes Into Listening Devices

Imagine if you could wear an ear. That probably sounds like the plot of a god-awful sci-fi screenplay from the 70s. But bear with us—it’s actually the future of fabric, and could very well play a new role in some critical medical applications. In a new study published...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepy#Smartphone
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home is a twist on A-frame cabins defined by bio-philic design

The Slope House from the 3D visualizer Milad Eshtiyaghi is an untraditional A-frame cabin that employs biophilic design inside and out. 3D visualizer and international architect Milad Eshtiyaghi has long been drawn to escapist hideaways perched on rugged, seaside cliffs and isolated cabins envisioned beneath the Northern Lights. Today, he turns his gaze to tiny cabins. A bit more quaint than treacherous, Eshtiyaghi’s latest 3D visualization finds an angular, timber cabin nestled atop an idyllic hillside somewhere in the rainforests of Brazil.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
yankodesign.com

Products designed to help women simplify + upgrade their daily grooming routine

Every woman loves some good old ‘me time’. That rare or non-existent hour where we get to relax, unwind and practice some self-care. Engaging in ‘me time’ seems almost impossible these days, but just because we cannot carve out a specified duration for it in our daily routine, doesn’t mean we cannot somehow integrate taking care of ourselves into our lifestyle. It’s very important to take care of our body and to listen to its needs, whether it’s diligently following a skincare routine, putting some extra effort into maintaining the health of your hair, or even taking a look at the general wellbeing of our teeth. And, we’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you do exactly that! From a foldable hair dryer that you can carry almost everywhere to a unique tweezer to painlessly remove ear hair – we’ve curated a collection of innovative designs to help you simplify and improve your everyday grooming process. Enjoy!
HAIR CARE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 kitchen appliances designed to help you satisfy your sweet tooth cravings

My favorite part of a meal is…dessert! I have a massive sweet tooth, and if you give me a piece of cake, I’ll be sitting in contentment for hours. As much as I love devouring desserts, I’m not the best at making them. Although that would help reduce some of the stress on my wallet! For all those dessert lovers who love gobbling up anything sweet in sight, but unfortunately struggle at preparing them – this collection of kitchen appliances has been curated specially for you. From a LEGO-inspired waffle maker to a robotic icing assistant to help you decorate your cakes – these kitchen appliances have been designed for all those home cooks with a huge sweet tooth! These kitchen gadgets are dessert-friendly and YD-approved. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

‘Spark To Go’ is a reusable portable bottle that lets you instantly turn regular water into sparkling water

Think ‘Sodastream’ without all the wires and weight. Sure, the sustainability movement’s done its fair share to help us reduce how many plastic straws we use, how much plastic cutlery we throw, and how many plastic water bottles we buy, but here’s a question the folks at Spark To Go found themselves constantly asking. Yes, you’ve got a whole variety of reusable water bottles/thermoses to choose from… but what about sparkling water? Unless you’ve got a Sodastream at home, the only way to really consume sparkling water is to buy a single-use bottle off a shelf, generating waste. To that very end, the Spark To Go hopes to be the first personal portable sparkling water maker. Designed to let you carbonate water anywhere, at any time, Spark To Go gives you sparkling water on demand without the added waste.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Camera Bug is a small but smart solution to a big but common camera problem

Sometimes, the best solutions are the simplest ones, like an ingenious grip that makes you wonder why no one thought about it until now. Smartphones have become the go-to solution for many shutterbugs when it comes to capturing memories at a moment’s notice. It’s not exactly because they surpass dedicated cameras, but mostly because it’s almost always with you and convenient to use compared to a bulky DSLR, for example. More dedicated photographers, however, will almost always have their cameras at hand, and this simple yet beautiful grip will make it more convenient to catch the camera bug as well.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

The components of this table lamp were CNC-milled for precise and interchangeable assembly

The BN! is a modular, customizable table lamp that’s constructed from CNC-milling techniques to ensure precise and interchangeable assembly. Timber toys, like Jenga and burr puzzles, depend on precise fittings and even edges to fulfill their purpose. Much like those timber toys, wooden product designs that are CNC-milled maintain a symmetrical and unified structure to ensure seamless assembly and operation. CNC-milling also allows designers to keep the number of building materials to a minimum.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Absolem DIY mechanical keyboard mixes class and geekiness in a handsome wooden package

Computer keyboards have remained unchanged over the decades, utilizing the same standard layout with very little variation. Of course, there have been attempts to change the general shape of the keyboard, including split forms designed to improve ergonomics, but the number of keys sometimes remains the same. There are also times, however, when creative people think outside the box and go to town with new concepts and experiments. Those often end up looking unpolished or straight out of a sci-fi show prop, but this eye-catching butterfly-shaped keyboard won’t look out of place on a minimalist wooden workspace.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Dyson Zone headphones purify the air you breathe while you enjoy your favorite tunes

Listening to calming music or energizing beats is more effective when you’re confident that you’re breathing in clean air, even in the middle of a busy city. Dyson is a brand that’s probably best known for consumer electronics that have something to do with sucking or blowing air. Vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, bladeless fans, and air purifiers are all part of the company’s best-known products, but that doesn’t mean there’s little room for growth. None of these things can be used outside, especially while walking down city streets. Dyson’s latest product hits two poor birds with the proverbial stone, delivering the air purifying experience the brand is famous for in a pair of headphones that promise hi-fidelity audio in a visual design that fits alongside Dyson’s vacs and hair dryers.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Frolic makes it super easy to create your dream ice cream, be it fat-free or vegan

You don’t have to worry too much about your figure or your health if you can make the perfect ice cream that suits your tastes and your diet. Very few people will probably say they don’t like ice cream, and a lot of those that don’t favor the cool, soothing dessert probably do so for reasons not directly related to the ice cream itself. It might be because of calories or the ingredients used to make the ice cream. It might also be because they don’t like the flavors available in the market. What if you could craft the perfect ice cream made just for you and in just two minutes? Will that be enough to break down the barriers of resistance? That’s what Frolic is proposing using a familiar pod-based system popularized by the Keurig coffee maker.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy