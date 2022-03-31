Sleepy kitchen timer can help keep messy hands off devices

Every woman loves some good old ‘me time’. That rare or non-existent hour where we get to relax, unwind and practice some self-care. Engaging in ‘me time’ seems almost impossible these days, but just because we cannot carve out a specified duration for it in our daily routine, doesn’t mean we cannot somehow integrate taking care of ourselves into our lifestyle. It’s very important to take care of our body and to listen to its needs, whether it’s diligently following a skincare routine, putting some extra effort into maintaining the health of your hair, or even taking a look at the general wellbeing of our teeth. And, we’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you do exactly that! From a foldable hair dryer that you can carry almost everywhere to a unique tweezer to painlessly remove ear hair – we’ve curated a collection of innovative designs to help you simplify and improve your everyday grooming process. Enjoy!

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO