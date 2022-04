Tamara Walcott goes to the gym after her kids are in bed 3 to 4 nights a week — and works out for 3 to 4 hours. "It's very structured," says the Laurel, Maryland, mom of two of her training as a competitive powerlifter. "As soon as I get home from work, I eat something and drink a protein shake, and when I get back from the gym I go right to bed so I can wake up to get my son ready for school in the morning."

LAUREL, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO