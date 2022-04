During a men’s club meeting, western North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn didn’t walk back his “thug” comment about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, instead repeating his claim that Ukraine is “one of the most corrupt countries”. “Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Mr Cawthorn told supporters earlier this month, a video obtained by WRAL shows. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”But Mr Cawthorn did note during the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club meeting on 19 March that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t on the same level as Mr...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO