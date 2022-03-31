ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather forecast UK LIVE – Met Office issues yellow warning as brutal -7C cold snap to bring 8cm of SNOW

By Milica Cosic
 2 days ago
THE MET OFFICE have released a yellow warning for northern regions of the UK until mid-morning today.

The yellow warning for ice are in place for areas in Scotland, the East Midlands, Northeast England and the Yorkshire and Humber.

The Met Office's yellow alert warns the severe weather could disrupt travel.

Meanwhile, for Friday, weather mapper WXCharts shows that biting temperatures will bring up to eight centimetres of snow for areas of the UK.

Temperatures in Scotland for Thursday are as low as -6C and are set to further drop by Friday morning to -7C in some areas.

North Wales can expect to feel the bite as temperatures on Thursday morning reach -5C while the rest of the UK ranges between -3C and 0C.

Temperatures during the day for England and Wales will reach highs of 5C while the majority of Scotland will peak around 2 or 3C.

Read our UK weather blog below for the latest forecasts and updates...

