Premier League

Man Utd legend Gary Neville again calls on Glazers to SELL club over European Super League and poor results

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago
GARY NEVILLE has once again called on the Glazers to SELL Manchester United.

The Americans have had a unanimously unpopular reign at United since taking over in 2005.

Gary Neville has once again called on the Glazers to sell Manchester United Credit: Getty
Manchester United owners Avram Glazer, left, and Joel Glazer, Credit: Getty

And with the club trophyless for four years now, pressure is mounting on Joel and Avram Glazer.

Following also their involvement in the doomed European Super League, United legend Neville has seen enough.

He said on The Overlap Live Fan Debate: "In terms of the Glazer family, post the Super League they said they were going to communicate with the club, they said they were going to change things.

"They've not changed anything at this football club. My view is there's a problem right at the very top, there is a massive problem.

"I think they've had 10 years to prove they can be good football operators at Manchester United, beyond Alex Ferguson and David Gill.

"They've proven they can't do it, they've proven they can't build a successful football club here in Manchester without being propped up by the team Sir Alex Ferguson had and himself being there.

"To me, at this moment in time, the first thing that should happen is they should sell the club.

"Because of the Super League, because of their ten years of failure without Sir Alex Ferguson, and the team and the squad he had, I think they should go.

"But if they really want to stay, because you can never force the Glazer family to sell, then they've got to do four or five things."

Neville added: "They've got to stop taking the dividends out of the club if they want to reset the culture, because when the owners are pulling money out of the club at the expense of the fans, at the expense of the project, at the expense of a successful team, it's a bad message from the very top.

"Number two, they've got to pay off that debt, and they can do that by selling £500million in shares to the fans, not take it out of the club and pay off that debt.

"They can then rebuild that stadium with £1billion, and it does probably need knocking down to be fair.

"It doesn't need renovating, it needs a new stadium.

"That money can be funded from a 20-year contract by getting a sponsor in at £60-70million a year, call it 'Something' Old Trafford, but we have a brand new stadium, and again it resets the culture of Manchester United having the best stadium in the world.

"That needs to happen. They then need to build a new training ground. Me and Roy were part of the squad when we moved 22 years ago.

"We've now got a training ground that's behind Tottenham and the other training grounds.

"They need to put £100-150million a year into a proper sporting project, along with those four things, and then you can say the Glazer family have reset the culture from the top.

"They've got to do something that resets the culture and the principles of the football club.

"They've not done that for ten years, they need to do it now because the fans are on the edge again."

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
