Now you can celebrate! USA secures its spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite defeat by Costa Rica, just days after mistakenly announcing their qualification too early

By Reuters, Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The United States booked tickets to this year's World Cup in Qatar in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying on Wednesday.

The US men's national team, which missed out on the 2018 tournament, lost 2-0 to Costa Rica but still progressed along with the rival Mexicans, who beat El Salvador 2-0.

On the final matchday of CONCACAF qualifying, the US knew that a win, draw or loss by less than six goals would ensure a return to the World Cup finals.

This came after the USA national team appeared to celebrate World Cup qualification a game too early on Sunday after their 5-1 win over Panama. Players unfurled a banner saying 'QUALIFIED' in front of fans despite their place in Qatar yet to be official.

US star Christian Pulisic said at the time that the team was unaware what the banner was for at the time.

'The guys didn't know at all what it said. It was just hand handed to them,' Pulisic said. 'Once we realized - there's no need to show that off because we still have a job to do.'

That job was completed in Costa Rica on Wednesday with a 2-0 defeat.

USA stars donned protective googles as they soaked the changing room in champagne and beer after booking their place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE5Iz_0evNTLDB00
Tyler Adams (right) and Gio Reyna embrace after the USA secure their spot at the World Cup 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6TEB_0evNTLDB00
Walker Zimmerman leads the applause from USMNT players and coaches to their fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2W22_0evNTLDB00
USA stars donned protective googles after booking their place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y87YG_0evNTLDB00
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams was among those celebrating by pouring beers over himself
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEbO0_0evNTLDB00
The USA national team celebrated their Panama win with a banner saying 'QUALIFIED' - even though they didn't actually do so until losing to Costa Rica, 2-0, on Wednesday night 

'It's amazing what this group of guys have been able to do over these last seven months,' head coach Gregg Berhalter told CBS Sports. 'I've really seen the team grow and this is a great accomplishment. We are looking forward to the World Cup.'

Berhalter was part of the U.S. team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2002 World Cup, where they lost to Germany. He was also part of their 2006 World Cup squad but did not play any games as they were knocked out in the group stage.

'I don't think that has sunk in yet,' he said, when asked about leading the team to the World Cup as a coach.

'Just being at a World Cup as a player is one of the most special things you can do... now to be doing it as a coach with this group of players is something special.'

Fans reacted differently by taking to social media to claim a number of the players are not over 21 - the legal drinking age in America.

Although the game took place in Costa Rica, which has a drinking age of 18, which some fans were also quick to point out.

One questioned the googles, by saying: 'All these USMNT players posting their celebrations with their goggles, but they're not 21 years old.

Another said: 'What’s Gio got goggles on for man? He can’t drink.'

To which another fan replied: 'They’re in Costa Rica yes he can.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uDyX_0evNTLDB00
Ricardo Pepi (left) and Miles Robinson (right) were in high spirits despite the defeat in San Jose

Costa Rica went ahead in the 51st minute from a Juan Pablo Vargas header before Anthony Contreras doubled the lead from close range shortly after.

The US, which has only four players from the team that failed to reach Russia in 2018, held steady the rest of the way to ensure qualification.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the standings and will face New Zealand in an intercontinental qualifier in Qatar in June for another spot at the Cup.

Mexico defeated El Salvador after Uriel Antuna put them ahead from the left side of the six-yard box in the 17th minute before Raul Jimenez converted a penalty just before halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFfdz_0evNTLDB00
Tim Weah salutes the crowd after the USA's qualification, having missed out back in 2018

Canada, who already secured qualification on Sunday, lost 1-0 at Panama but still finished top of the group.

The Canadians were unable to wrap up an impressive qualifying campaign on a winning note in Panama, who were eliminated from contention by the United States on Sunday.

Gabriel Torres scored the game's only goal for Panama early in the second half, firing home from inside the box.

Canada, who made seven changes to the line-up from Sunday's game, thought they had equalized through Cyle Larin's header but it was ruled offside after a video review.

'For these boys this has been one hell of a journey,' said Canada head coach John Herdman.

'We're here, top of the group. ... And we're off to Qatar, that's all we dreamed of, as the champions of CONCACAF.'

The United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu9wk_0evNTLDB00
Mexico also booked their spot at this summer's tournament after victory over El Salvador

#Costa Rica#El Salvador#World Cup Finals#Concacaf#Mexicans#Cbs Sports
