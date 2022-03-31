ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Bay Area Rap Crew UglyFace Dares You Not To Sleep On Them With New Song ‘Pillow Talk’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecVTO_0evNSonB00
11 Photos.

Rap collective UglyFace says their music is ‘ugly AF,’ their new jam ‘Pillow Talk’ brings the pretty vibes that’ll make your head bob along to the thumping beat.

“Can’t compete with the team / that’s UglyFace on the scene.” With that, the rap crew hailing from Tracy, California, delivers a mission statement with their song, “Pillow Talk,” and it can’t be ignored. For those who haven’t been clued in on what UglyFace has been doing, the crew — Aaron Temple, Andre Moseley, Aric Jones, and Kevin Farpella – provides a handy introduction with the track premiering here on HollywoodLife. A blend of modern production – dreamy, sparse instrumentals and a surging baseline – and hip-hop’s timeless attitude, “Pillow Talk” continues the case for the Bay Area being the new center of the rap world.

Actually, this song was built all over the United States. “I had a verse that I wrote to a beat about an afternoon out with my lady at Astoria Seafood in Queens,” Ugly Face’s Aaron Temple tells HollywoodLife. “Later that year, I came to California for a session with Kevin where we gave ourselves 15 minutes to make a song, we had the beat in about 10 minutes with no time to write, and I thought the verse would fit.”

Aaron explains that the final product wasn’t what the group initially had in mind. “We had originally chopped Coolio’s “Gangstas Paradise” over the drums you hear now,” he says, “but because of sample clearance, we ended up trying out five different samples, and I chose the one you hear on it.” Had things gone differently, “Pillow Talk” would be a completely different song than what you’re listening to right now. As for Aric Jones’s verse, Aaron said that his bandmate recorded it during their trip to Chicago. Chicago. Queens. The Bay Area. UglyFace is for the people all across the U.S.A.

“Pillow Talk” marks UglyFace’s third single of 2022 and continues the vibe established by “The Coast” and “Oxtails.” The band’s output this year seems perfect for driving around with no destination in mind or what you’d want to throw on for a low-key afternoon party with a handful of your closest friends.

Friendship is at the heart of the UglyFace origin story. The four members grew up in the same orbit of each other in Tracy, the Bay Area town nearly equilateral between Oakland and Sacramento. Fate brought the four of them together over a shared love of hip-hop, and those bonds remained strong with three of the four – Aaron, Andrew, and Aric – going out into the world, honing their crafts in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Kevin stayed home in Tracy, acting as the spiritual anchor that connected the crew. After years of trading beats, verses, and ideas, the four formed like Voltron in summer 2020, giving life to UglyFace.

Expect to have their debut EP (which collects “Pillow Talk” and the previously released tracks) on repeat when it drops later this year.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

168K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

51M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tracy, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Tracy, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coolio
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Pillow Talk#Bay Area Rap Crew#Astoria Seafood
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy