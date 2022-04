We are asking for assistance in helping us locate Andrew Mays. He was last seen on March 17th between the hours of 3 pm to 3:30 pm at his residence. He is approximately 5’3 and weighs 110 lbs. He was wearing either a blue or black shirt and jeans. His direction of travel is unknown. If anyone knows anything or his whereabouts, please contact the Crossett Police Department at 870-364-4131.

CROSSETT, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO