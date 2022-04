Shuttering schools increases gentrification but only in predominantly Black communities, an analysis of census and school closure data finds. Last month the school board in Oakland, California, voted to close or merge nearly a dozen of the district’s 80 schools, citing enrollment declines and financial challenges made worse by the pandemic. With that decision, Oakland joined a growing number of cities that have issued mass school closures in recent years, including Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO