ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

69 News morning NETCAST for 3/31/22

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at our top stories this morning: Family of man killed in police-involved...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Family of crash victim waiting for good news

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The images are hard to forget. Monday's 80-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County claimed the lives of six people and injured dozens more. Christine Miller of Bloomsburg was on the phone with her partner Michael Day at the time of the crash. "I just...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Netcast
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
County
Berks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northampton County. It happened just before noon in the 3900 block of Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township. It looks like the vehicle hit a concrete wall and a pole. Police say a passenger, an adult male,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Township Police release photo of distraction theft suspects

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are asking for the public to look at a photo of the suspects they believe are involved in distraction thefts. The alleged suspects have now been linked to incidents at Giant and Park Plaza. Forks Township Police Department posted on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy