69 News morning NETCAST for 3/31/22

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A former borough secretary in Schuylkill County is headed to prison for the second time. According to state police, Erin Hossler of Pottsville stole nearly $500,000 from Cressona during her time as the borough's secretary and treasurer. She was sentenced to state prison in 2019 on...
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The images are hard to forget. Monday's 80-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County claimed the lives of six people and injured dozens more. Christine Miller of Bloomsburg was on the phone with her partner Michael Day at the time of the crash. "I just...
A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — New video is out showing the devastation on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, one day after there was a 50 to 60 vehicle pileup during a snow squall. Aerial images show a tangle of tractor-trailers sitting in the northbound lanes of I-81 near Minersville. You can...
A Pennsylvania woman drunk texting her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, according to the police. Susquehanna Regional police were called to a domestic dispute in the first block of Pajill Dr in Marietta Borough on Thursday, Mar. 3 around 3 p.m., according to a release by the department. Tracy Elizabeth Ford,...
Three family members were attacked by a former convict who previously served prison time for assault and armed robbery and is wanted on charges in two central Pennsylvania counties, according to police and court records. Naphtali Ishmel Denmead Carter III, 32, of Highspire, is wanted by police following the assault...
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence following a crash while she was out on probation, reports Spotlight PA reports. Kane, 55, of Scranton, was released on “general impairment DUI charges” following a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m., Scranton...
A group of motorcyclists who led police on a chase in Pennsylvania is wanted by state police, according to a release by Adams County Crimestoppers. Four men riding on three motorcycles led Pennsylvania state police in Adams County on a pursuit along Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township on Saturday,…
The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.
Pennsylvania State Police said six people were killed in Monday's massive pileup on a snowy Interstate 81 near Minersville, Schuylkill County. Police are not releasing any names at this time. Police had said Monday that at least three people were killed. However, due to numerous burning vehicles they were not...
A 21-year-old mother-to-be unexpectedly went into labor only to have her newborn die due to “undetermined trauma” possibly caused by a head-on crash with a drunk driver according to Pennsylvania state police. The woman was in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe heading east on Allentown Boulevard/Route 22 near…
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
What you need to know for Monday, March 14, 2022. High: 58; Low: 33. Partly cloudy. Whiteout, pileup: Ten people were hurt in a 73-vehicle pileup Saturday in Cumberland County as snow caused a whiteout. A driver described hearing “multiple slams.” Those unhurt were taken to a warm-up station as the road was cleared.
The crash on Interstate 81 that was caused by a snow squall on Monday, is now know to have led to the deaths of 6 people and involved 80 vehicles, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Boehm.The vehicles included 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles on Mar. 28, Boehm says.Twenty-four pe…
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northampton County. It happened just before noon in the 3900 block of Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township. It looks like the vehicle hit a concrete wall and a pole. Police say a passenger, an adult male,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the deaths of his parents in Columbia County. Carl Kressler was 18 years old when he killed his mother and father at their home near Millville in 2020. Police say Kressler admitted to shooting his parents...
Harrisburg cab driver survived heart attacks, cancer, only to be fatally shot on the job: family. The family of a Harrisburg man charged with killing a taxi cab driver is struggling to understand what could have caused him to commit such a crime when he had no prior criminal record and had shown no propensity for violence.
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are asking for the public to look at a photo of the suspects they believe are involved in distraction thefts. The alleged suspects have now been linked to incidents at Giant and Park Plaza. Forks Township Police Department posted on...
Comments / 1