69 News morning NETCAST for 3/31/22

The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO