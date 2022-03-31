ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage

By Regina Park
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes broke her silence on the eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony, revealing what Chris Rock said to her at an awards after-party following Will Smith 's on-stage slap in the face over comments Chris made about Jada Pinkett-Smith 's hair.

" The first thing he said was: I'm so sorry ," Sykes said on The Ellen Show Wednesday (March 30). "And I'm like, 'Why are you apologizing?' And he's like, 'It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry. This is now going to be about this .'"

Sykes shared hosting duties with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer for the Sunday night (March 28) ceremony.

Will shocked the audience and viewers at home when he walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face who made a reference to Jada's hair while presenting the award for Best Documentary .

Wanda, like many celebrities this week , also gave their take on the situation. The 58-year-old Virginia native said she thought it was "gross" that Will was allowed to stay for the remainder of the ceremony.

"It was sickening," she said. " I felt physically ill, and I'm still a little traumatized by it ," adding: "And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?' This is just the wrong message."

Sykes acknowledged Will's apology to Chris but said that she and her co-hosts worked hard to put on a good show for Hollywood's elite, and that " no one has apologized to us ." See her full remarks below.

Comments / 13

guest
2d ago

Smith acted like a typical privileged celebrity that is exempt from acting like a civilized adult. He should be banned for life from future academy awards.

Reply
5
JAPerkins
1d ago

YET, Will Smith should never have put his hands on Chris Rock. Regardless of who comments, or, what anyone else has done or did do in their lives. Will Smith was wrong, and, it's much much worse when he did it on that platform, and, who he did it to. There is no justification for it. The hypocrisy is real - everyone saw that Will laughed as well - maybe that's who Will was angry at - himself. Will and Jada have some SERIOUS issues, many of which Jada delights in sharing (that's the truth), and, Will appears to be uncomfortable sharing. Will Smith has emerged over the last ten years as a very Emasculated man, primarily because of the way Jada shares their personal lives, and, her MANIFOLD resentments of him. Jada has shared about his shortcomings sexually, her reluctance to marry him, and, about her love life with other men while they were married - all of these things played a factor in Will's very poor choice to hurt his friend.

Reply
2
