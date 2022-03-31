Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage

Photo: Getty Images

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes broke her silence on the eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony, revealing what Chris Rock said to her at an awards after-party following Will Smith 's on-stage slap in the face over comments Chris made about Jada Pinkett-Smith 's hair.

" The first thing he said was: I'm so sorry ," Sykes said on The Ellen Show Wednesday (March 30). "And I'm like, 'Why are you apologizing?' And he's like, 'It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry. This is now going to be about this .'"

Sykes shared hosting duties with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer for the Sunday night (March 28) ceremony.



Will shocked the audience and viewers at home when he walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face who made a reference to Jada's hair while presenting the award for Best Documentary .

Wanda, like many celebrities this week , also gave their take on the situation. The 58-year-old Virginia native said she thought it was "gross" that Will was allowed to stay for the remainder of the ceremony.

"It was sickening," she said. " I felt physically ill, and I'm still a little traumatized by it ," adding: "And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?' This is just the wrong message."

Sykes acknowledged Will's apology to Chris but said that she and her co-hosts worked hard to put on a good show for Hollywood's elite, and that " no one has apologized to us ." See her full remarks below.

