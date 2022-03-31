ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer: Christie Brinkley reveals identity after performing Carole King song as Lemur

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Christie Brinkley revealed her identity after performing as the Lemur on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer on Fox.

The 68-year-old model was unmasked after performing as a member of Team Cuddly and panelist Ken Jeong, 52, was the only one who correctly guessed her identity.

Christie gave it her best effort during the one-hour show as she took on I Feel The Earth Move by singing legend Carole King, 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFpko_0evNQRMw00
Legendary supermodel: Christie Brinkley revealed her identity after performing as the Lemur on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer on Fox

Lemur was eliminated after competing against Miss Teddy, also from Team Cuddly; Hydra, from Team Bad, and Team Good members Armadillo and Ringmaster.

Nicole Scherzinger, 43, for her final guess stuck with her earlier pick of Goldie Hawn, 76.

Jenny McCarthy, 49, believed the clues were pointing toward Pamela Anderson, 54, while Robin Thicke, 45, guessed Lemur was Melanie Griffith, 64.

Ken earlier guessed Lemur could be Jennifer Aniston, 53, but said he 'figured it out' before making his final guess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Dfb_0evNQRMw00
Team Cuddly: The 68-year-old model was unmasked after performing as a member of Team Cuddly and panelist Ken Jeong, 52, was the only one who correctly guessed her identity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoZYh_0evNQRMw00
Nailed it: Ken Jeong celebrated after he correctly guessed that Lemur was Christie

He picked up on a Hart clue that Nicole mentioned to bolster Robin's argument for Lemur being Melanie, who played Roxie Hart in the 2003 Broadway revival of Chicago.

'Based on what Nicole said about Roxie Hart in Chicago, I was thinking to myself, Christie Brinkley also played Roxie Hart in Chicago, was married to Billy Joel, a rock star, and honestly what really sealed it for me - that red convertible. National Lampoon's Vacation is one of my favorite movies,' Ken said.

He added: 'All the clues line up. I honestly think that the Lemur is Christie Brinkley.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGZQK_0evNQRMw00
Chicago star: 'Based on what Nicole said about Roxie Hart in Chicago, I was thinking to myself, Christie Brinkley also played Roxie Hart in Chicago, was married to Billy Joel, a rock star, and honestly what really sealed it for me - that red convertible. National Lampoon's Vacation is one of my favorite movies,' Ken said

The crowd earlier jeered Ken for his wild guesses, but everyone was impressed with his final guess for Lemur.

'That's pretty good, Ken. That was your best guess in seven seasons,' Robin quipped.

The audience then chanted for Lemur to 'Take it off!' and Christie removed her large Lemur mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Blv_0evNQRMw00
Good one: 'That's pretty good, Ken. That was your best guess in seven seasons,' Robin quipped

'Supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, the one and only Christie Brinkley!,' host Nick Cannon bellowed.

'Ken got one!,' Nicole shouted.

'Ken was right! Yes, Ken! Yes, Ken!,' Nick yelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chJMb_0evNQRMw00
Totally shocked: 'Ken got one!,' Nicole Scherzinger shouted

Robin gave Ken credit for changing the chants from 'No, Ken' to 'Go, Ken'.

'On behalf of everybody, you are a treasure. You are gorgeous, you are beautiful, and we are all honored to have you here,' Ken told Christie.

'Oh, you're so sweet,' Christie replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUFoh_0evNQRMw00
National treasure: 'On behalf of everybody, you are a treasure. You are gorgeous, you are beautiful, and we are all honored to have you here,' Ken told Christie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC7R5_0evNQRMw00
Kind words: 'Oh, you're so sweet,' Christie told Ken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euswq_0evNQRMw00
Super model: 'Supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, the one and only Christie Brinkley!,' host Nick Cannon bellowed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMe1K_0evNQRMw00
Red convertible: The red convertible was indeed a reference to National Lampoon's Vacation

'Christie Brinkley has restored my reputation, so, thank you. I owe you, Christie Brinkley. You're amazing,' Ken told her.

Christie then sang I Feel The Earth Move again with her mask off as the show ended.

The season seven episode of The Good, The Band and the Cuddly opened with Miss Teddy belting out Tell It To My Heart by Taylor Dane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta2VW_0evNQRMw00
Last time: Christie then sang I Feel The Earth Move again with her mask off as the show ended

Miss Teddy's clues package featured a Santa Claus reference, people pillow fighting, a director's chair with a laughing face on the back and a Ted Bed for resting.

Hydra performed Hey, Soul Sister by Train.

The three-headed monster perplexed the panelists and Jenny guessed it was the stars of The Big Lebowski: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX1Nx_0evNQRMw00
Cute bear: The season seven episode of The Good, The Band and the Cuddly opened with Miss Teddy belting out Tell It To My Heart by Taylor Dane

Ken guessed Hydra could be the Three Amigos stars Chevy Chase, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Ringmaster performed The Climb by Miley Cyrus representing Team Good.

Her clues included Circus Ring-O's cereal, a Golden State driver's license and cotton candy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TH0l_0evNQRMw00
Three heads: Hydra performed Hey, Soul Sister by Train
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g44UJ_0evNQRMw00
Power ballad: Ringmaster performed The Climb by Miley Cyrus representing Team Good

Armadillo sang Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers.

He delivered high kicks during his performance that left the judges believing they had witnesssed an entertainment legend.

Armadillo afterward said he was 'born on a mountain and raised in a cave. Scrapping and singing is all I crave.'

The Masked Singer will return next week on Fox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEBS2_0evNQRMw00
Top secret: Armadillo sang Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers

