Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County Officials unveiling growth plan

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 1 day ago

Spartanburg County officials are about reveal a five-year plan to become the new epicenter of economic development in the Upstate. Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce officials are set to release their OneSpartanburg strategic plan for new investment and job creation tonight (Thursday).

The CEO says the plan developed from wide-ranging research, hundreds of surveys and a series of public hearings will build on momentum that recruited nearly two billion dollars in new investment in 2021 creating more than four thousand new jobs.

Allen Smith notes that amounts to more than the gross National Product of some countries is is attracting newcomers to the to the county at a rate of sixteen a day.

Smith says OneSpartanburg's goal five years ago was to promote deveopment of one thousand convenient, in-town places to live. As of now, he says, 22-hundred mixed-income housing projects are either in progress on on the drawing board.

