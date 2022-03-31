ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Clinic to help fight long Covid opens in Australia as experts warn thousands may suffer from debilitating physical and cognitive issues for YEARS after being infected with the virus

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

One of Australia's first long Covid clinics has opened, treating suffers of the baffling condition as case numbers continue to surge.

The St Vincent's Hospital clinic in Sydney, which opened this week, is the first of its kind in New South Wales with a team of doctors set up to treat and rehabilitate people suffering lingering Covid symptoms.

Long Covid is when people previously infected with the virus suffer ongoing symptoms that go on longer than 12 weeks.

Some studies have shown as many as a third of all those infected with Covid suffer long-term symptoms, including brain fog, anxiety, fatigue and abnormal breathing.

Patients will be able to attend the clinic with a referral from their GP, as experts frantically work to help sufferers of the debilitating and mysterious condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9gwG_0evNQHmu00
Physical and mental exercises are used in long Covid clinics to help patients progressively regain their strength (pictured, Sydney's new clinic at St Vincent's Hospital)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhdev_0evNQHmu00
St Vincent's Hospital (pictured) has opened the first clinic in New South Wales to treat patients with long Covid

Symptoms also include shortness of breath, memory and concentration problems, changes to smell and taste, joint pain and mental health issues.

There are already clinics in other parts of the world treating the lingering and disruptive symptoms.

'There are people we are seeing with just respiratory problems,' Dr Steven Faux, Director at the St Vincent's Rehabilitation Unit, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'And there is another group of patients that might have respiratory symptoms, but also have muscle joint pains and mental health issues after being admitted to hospital and ICU with severe disease.

'There is still a significant amount we don't know about what causes long Covid, and why some people develop these chronic symptoms.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7IHg_0evNQHmu00
The clinic will take in patients referred by doctors and GPs for treatment for long Covid (pictured, a patient in Sydney)

An American Covid expert, Dr Leonard Jason from DePaul University, Chicago, told Daily Mail recently that anywhere from 10 to 30 percent of Covid survivors continue to suffer at least some long-term symptoms.

He also said that one of the most notable traits of long Covid is its unpredictability.

'The 'classic' long hauler has a more diverse (random), far less predictable course, more diverse and random symptoms, with less of a pattern,' he said.

'It's as if you stuck your hand into a bag of symptoms and pulled out your own personal symptom constellation, or your own personal Da Vinci code.'

Deakin University's Institute for Health Transformation researched the effect of long Covid on public health before the Omicron wave in 2021.

'We calculated the impact of ‘long COVID’ as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we’re worried.' they said in a press release.

'Long COVID will increasingly drive the burden of Covid illness, even as death rates decline.'

WHAT IS LONG COVID?

Long Covid is used to refer to coronavirus symptoms which persist for months after the original infection.

A person is considered to have long Covid if their symptoms continue longer than four weeks after the initial infection.

Sufferers can experience a range of symptoms including extreme tiredness, chest pain, shortness of breath, and changes to taste and smell among others.

Source: Healthdirect.gov.au

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#The St Vincent#Rehabilitation Unit#Icu
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy