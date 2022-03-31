ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis's daughter Scout grateful for outpouring of support

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Bruce Willis and his family shared some personal news this week and his daughter Scout felt the supportive response. On Wednesday, his family announced that Willis is stepping away from his career because he has aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. Aphasia hinders a person's ability to communicate,...

www.albanyherald.com

