ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Darius Garland Blossomed Into an All-Star

By J. Kyle Mann
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of his career, Darius Garland was dubbed the worst player in the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
The Ringer

The Dream Team Brought Superstars Together—Even Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler

For decades, the NBA has been a star’s league. But even among the stars, there’s an exclusive club. Russell and Dr. J. Bird and Magic. Jordan. Kobe. They’re all part of a select group that paved the way for the NBA superstar of today. And in Icons Club: The Evolution of the NBA Superstar, Hall of Fame reporter Jackie MacMullan explains how some even shared secrets with each other along the way.
NBA
The Ringer

Paolo Banchero’s NBA Stock Is Soaring. Should He Go No. 1?

Paolo Banchero has something right now that Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. don’t: the ability to create his own shot and open looks for others. I’m moving him to no. 1 on my 2022 NBA Draft Guide big board, which is where he was in my mind before the college season. Smith stays at second. Holmgren bumps to third. All three of them are still great prospects, and I could change my mind again once the draft order is determined on May 17. Smith and Holmgren still firmly belong in the conversation to go first, but Banchero’s stock is rising in the eyes of NBA executives amid a strong showing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA
The Ringer

DeMar DeRozan Drops a 50-Piece, Final Four Preview, and WWE’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shoots Ahead of ‘WrestleMania 38’

The Full Go begins with the Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory over the Clippers (04:57). DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in a contest that the Bulls likely would have lost earlier this season. It’s been a theme all season, but there’s no better time to acknowledge how special DeRozan’s season has been and why Bulls fans may never see anything like this again (18:56). For the first time ever in a Final Four, Duke and North Carolina prepare to square off. However, there is something even more significant that has happened this season, and Jason explains why it’s already a success (24:27). Four-time WWE world champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins Jason ahead of WrestleMania 38 (36:37). Seth shoots on his journey to stardom, fashion choices, and how he became a Chicago Bears fan.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Jameson Williams could be a dynamic addition for the Cardinals

In the past two seasons, the Arizona Cardinals have been the subject of scrutiny due to their consecutive post-November collapses. 2020’s team was on pace to make the postseason and fell flat on their face. Last year’s, albeit partially due to the injuries to DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, embarrassed themselves in the first round of the playoffs.
NFL
The Ringer

Will Smith Resigns From the Academy

Matt reacts to Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy and explains the details of the decision. Mal and Joanna break down the character’s history in the comics, along with looking into the events of the season premier and what can be gathered from each main character. Atlanta’ Season...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy