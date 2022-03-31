How Darius Garland Blossomed Into an All-Star

Paolo Banchero has something right now that Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. don’t: the ability to create his own shot and open looks for others. I’m moving him to no. 1 on my 2022 NBA Draft Guide big board, which is where he was in my mind before the college season. Smith stays at second. Holmgren bumps to third. All three of them are still great prospects, and I could change my mind again once the draft order is determined on May 17. Smith and Holmgren still firmly belong in the conversation to go first, but Banchero’s stock is rising in the eyes of NBA executives amid a strong showing in the NCAA tournament.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO