Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer took to Instagram to offer an official statement on behalf of their family, revealing that Bruce is stepping away from acting following his diagnosis of apashia, which is a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. One of Willis' last big-screen roles came in 2019's Motherless Brooklyn, which was directed by Edward Norton, while recent years have seen him keeping up quite a busy schedule, largely in smaller-budgeted action and thriller films. You can check out the post and the full statement from the Willis family below.

